Kelenic's pair of hits help pace Travelers

The Arkansas Travelers needed two innings to do all their scoring in a 3-0 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Monday night.

With two outs in the third inning, Luis Liberato singled up the middle. Jared Kelenic, the Seattle Mariners' top prospect and No. 24 overall according to MLB.com, followed with a double to right-center field to put the Travelers up 1-0.

In the fourth inning, Dom Thompson-Williams led off with a walk, moved to third when Jordan Cowan reached on a fielding error by Naturals second baseman Taylor Featherston and scored on sacrifice fly by Nick Zammarelli to make it 2-0.

Logan Taylor followed with a triple down the left-field line to score Cowan to make it 3-0.

Klenic finished with two of the Travelers' six hits.

Ljay Newsome (3-2) allowed 5 hits in 6 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts and no walks to pick up the victory.

Art Warren, despite allowing two hits in the ninth inning, struck out two, to earn his 15th save of the season.

Scott Blewett (0-2) allowed 2 earned runs on 4 hits in 41/3 innings with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks for the Naturals.

Dairon Blanco had two of the Naturals seven hits in the game.

NW ark AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Blanco, cf 4 0 2 0 Walton, ss 4 0 1 0

Merrell, ss 4 0 1 0 Liberato, lf 4 1 1 0

Lee, rf 4 0 2 0 Kelenic, cf 4 0 2 1

Cancel, 1b 4 0 1 0 Lewis, dh 4 0 0 0

Rivera, 3b 3 0 0 0 T.-Williams, rf 2 1 0 0

Ftherston, 2b 2 0 0 0 Cowan, 2b 4 1 1 0

Burt, dh 3 0 0 0 Zmmrelli, 1b 2 0 0 1

Fermin, c 3 0 1 0 Taylor, 3b 3 0 1 1

Perkins, lf 3 0 0 0 Thurman, c 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 30 0 7 0 totals 30 3 6 3

NW Arkansas 000 000 000 -- 0 7 2

Arkansas 001 200 00x -- 3 6 0

E -- Featherston, Fermin. DP -- Arkansas 1. LOB -- Northwest Arkansas 4, Arkansas 6. 2B -- Blanco, Cancel, Kelenic. 3B -- Taylor. SF -- Zammarelli. SB -- Lee, Kelenic. CS -- Blanco.

NW Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Blewett L, 0-2 41/3 4 3 2 2 7

Cloney 22/3 1 0 0 0 1

Capps 1 1 0 0 0 1

ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

Newsome W, 3-2 6 5 0 0 0 7

Fletcher 1 0 0 0 0 1

Delaplane 1 0 0 0 0 2

Warren S, 15 1 2 0 0 0 2

WP -- Newsome. HBP -- by Delaplane (Featherston). Umpires -- Home: Walsh; First: Barrett; Third: Poncsak. Time -- 2:34. Attendance -- 2,602.

