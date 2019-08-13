Library schedules school-return bash

The William F. Laman Public Library will host a back-to-school bash at 4 p.m. Aug. 19 in the library system's main branch at 2801 Orange St. in North Little Rock. The event is for youths ages 18 and younger.

It will provide free school supply starter kits, according to a library advertisement.

"We thought this would be a great way to lighten the mood about the beginning of the school year," Chance Griebel, manager of the main library's Teen Center, was quoted as saying in the printed announcement.

North Little Rock School District classes begin Tuesday.

More information about Laman Library activities can be obtained by visiting lamanlibrary.org.