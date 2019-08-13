LR police identify victim killed in shooting at apartments

Anthony Curenton was shot and killed at the Terra Vista Apartments, 4802 Terra Vista Circle, on Sunday, according to a news release by the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the apartments shortly after 1 p.m. and found Curenton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities said despite lifesaving efforts by police and medics, the man was pronounced dead.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

The shooting took place after "some kind of disturbance" in the parking lot behind a building in the northeast corner of the complex, police spokesman Eric Barnes said at the scene on Sunday.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the release.

Barnes said the identity of the shooter was unknown, though witnesses described him as a heavyset male. No arrests had been been made at the time of the release.

Metro on 08/13/2019