• Singer, songwriter and guitarist Joe Walsh will be joined by ZZ Top, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit at his VetsAid music festival to benefit veterans. The award-winning musician announced Monday that tickets for the Nov. 10 concert at the Toyota Center in Houston will go on sale Friday. In its first two years, net proceeds have allowed VetsAid to disburse nearly $1.2 million in grants. Grants this year will go to Houston-area organizations. In a statement, the 71-year-old Walsh says "all are welcome to celebrate the things that unite us as Americans: good friends, open hearts and great music!" Walsh's father died while stationed on Okinawa, Japan, when the musician was 20 months old. Walsh offers free guitar lessons to wounded veterans at Walter Reed National Medical Center, outside Washington.

• Samira Wiley has some advice for us all: "Find something that you love to do and get somebody to pay you for it." Before that happened to the Orange Is the New Black co-star, before she was even accepted to The Juilliard School, there was little more than her "tortured love" of the craft. That was no deterrence, though. "There's this intense, intense love on my part but, like, I don't know if it loves me back, kind of thing," said Wiley, who spent her childhood participating in various arts programs. "I just never got any encouragement or any, really, indication at all that I was possibly talented. I just knew that I was in love with theater." After high school, she applied to conservatories but came up empty-handed, landing at Temple University and eventually Juilliard. The 32-year-old Wiley played Poussey Washington on the Netflix series that released its seventh and final season in July. The show's creative team has established a fund, named in honor of Wiley's character, to support women re-entering society from prison and advocacy groups pressing for criminal justice overhauls, along with those working to protect immigrants' rights. Despite Washington's death in Season 4 under the knee of a prison guard on Orange, Wiley said the character remains a part of her."I think so much about Poussey's potential. If she wasn't in prison, who would she be? Would she be one of Samira's peers? There are real Pousseys out there being thrown away because people think they don't matter. Think about what we're depriving the world of."

