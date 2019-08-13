Northeast Arkansas man cited after dog found in hot vehicle

A Northeast Arkansas man was cited Monday afternoon after he left his dog in a car that was well over 100 degrees, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched to St. Bernards Clopton Clinic on Carson Street in reference to a dog being locked in a hot vehicle. Officers said the dog came to the open window and was panting very heavily and loudly. A temperature reading showed everything inside the vehicle was over 100 degrees including the dog who was giving off body heat of 106 degrees, the report states.

Officers said they went inside the clinic and a nurse got ahold of the owner who gave the medical personnel permission to bring his dog inside. Officers said they waited over an hour and a half to speak to the owner of the dog who told them he didn’t think he was going to be in there for that long.

Based on the condition of the dog panting and the rising temperature officers said they cited the man for cruelty to animals.