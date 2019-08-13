Police: Northeast Arkansas woman hits ex in the head with bottle, stabs him in hand

A Northeast Arkansas woman was charged Monday with a felony after she hit her ex-boyfriend in the head with a liquor bottle and stabbed him in the hand with a knife, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched Saturday night to 1100 block of Hope Avenue in reference to a stabbing. The victim told officers he had gotten into an argument with Erica Porter, 39, of Jonesboro, who then hit him in the head with a liquor bottle and stabbed him in the hand with a knife. Officers said the victim had a large knot on his head and blood on his shirt.

Porter was charged with second-degree battery. She is currently in the Craighead County jail in lieu of $35,000 bond.