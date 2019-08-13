Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport to add flights to Phoenix

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF A view of the entrance on Monday Sept. 26, 2016 at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Highfill.

Travelers will soon be able to book a flight from Northwest Arkansas to Phoenix.

A new route from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will be available twice weekly, starting Nov. 14, according to a news release from Allegiant Travel Co. issued Tuesday morning.

"We are thrilled about Allegiant's announcement of the new seasonal route to Phoenix," said Andrew Branch, the Northwest Arkansas airport's chief development officer. "Allegiant continues to show their commitment to Northwest Arkansas by continuing to add service, and we couldn't be happier with the incredible growth they have enjoyed at XNA."

Frontier Airlines started a route going to and from Denver International Airport in late June.

In 2018, Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport saw 1,574,610 total passengers, a 9.4 percent increase from 1,438,922 from the year ago period.