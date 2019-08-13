Off the Wire

FILE - In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown is shown during an NFL football minicamp in Alameda, Calif. The Raiders and their big personalities like Antonio Brown and Richie Incognito are ready to be stars on HBO's "Hard Knocks." (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

FOOTBALL

Brown loses grievance

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has lost his grievance with the NFL over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play. The arbitrator issued the ruling Monday after holding a hearing last week with Brown, representatives from the league and the players' union. Brown said in a statement on Twitter that he disagreed with the decision. He also said he looks forward to getting back on the field as soon as he is fully healthy.

Raiders CB suspended

Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The league announced the decision Monday, one week after Lawson revealed he had tested positive for Ostarine despite "never knowingly" taking the substance. Lawson signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March after spending the past five seasons with the Detroit Lions. Lawson will be allowed to participate in the preseason and training camp practices. He will be eligible to play in the regular season after a Week 4 game at Indianapolis.

NCAA concussion settlement

A federal judge has approved an amended settlement in a class-action concussion lawsuit against the NCAA that will establish a 50-year medical-monitoring program for college athletes. The settlement was announced Monday by Hagens Berman, the law firm representing the plaintiffs. The case originated with a claim against the NCAA in 2011 by former Eastern Illinois football player Adrian Arrington. The case was later consolidated with other claims. Initially, a settlement was reached in 2016. It created $70-million fund for monitoring of current and former college athletes for brain trauma. Arrington opposed that agreement because it did not pay damages. According to Hagens Berman, the settlement approved by U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee changes the NCAA's approach to concussion treatment and establishes a $5 million fund for concussion research.

Supedome renovation, lease

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is working on lease extensions with the New Orleans Saints designed to keep the NFL club in the Superdome for up to 30 additional years. Edwards said lease talks are running in conjunction with plans for "extensive and needed" Superdome renovations. The Saints moved from Tulane Stadium into the state-owned Superdome in 1975 and the club's existing lease runs out in 2025. The dome underwent about $336 million in renovations during the six years after the stadium was ravaged by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005. The Louisiana State Bond Commission is scheduled to consider approval of about $500 million in financing for the project Thursday.

Union sought for RBs

A petition reportedly has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to create a separate union for NFL running backs. According to the website Law360, the petition was filed Thursday by the International Brotherhood of Professional Running Backs and focuses on the shorter careers for players at the position. "These employees have unique career structures; and the current one-size fits all unit is inappropriate," the petition says of players' representation by the NFL Players Association. "Excluded: All other player groups," it said. The NFL Management Council and the union have begun preliminary negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement. The current 10-year deal expires in March 2021.

BASEBALL

Puig drops appeal

Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig has dropped the appeal for his three-game suspension for his involvement in a brawl when he was with Cincinnati. Puig began serving his ban Monday night when the Indians, who have climbed back into a tie for first in the AL Central, opened a three-game series against Boston. Puig was disciplined for his involvement in the latest benches-clearing incident between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30. Puig was dealt to the Indians as part of a three-team trade that sent right-hander Trevor Bauer from Cleveland to Cincinnati.

TENNIS

Murray loses in Cincinnati

Andy Murray moved well in his first singles match since January, but not well enough to move on. Utilizing an arsenal of drop shots, Richard Gasquet snapped a five-match losing streak against Murray with a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday. The singles match was Murray's first since a painful exit from the Australian Open that had him thinking his career might be over. The three-time Grand Slam champion underwent a second hip surgery on Jan. 28, receiving metal implants that helped eliminate the pain that had hobbled him for a long time. Murray played doubles in several tournaments before deciding to try singles at Cincinnati, where he is a two-time champion.

BASEBALL

2020 baseball gets early jump, opens March 26

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball will open its 2020 season March 26, its earliest start other than international games. The schedule also features a late April series in Puerto Rico between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, opens March 31. It will be the first new ballpark since the Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park opened in 2017. Globe Life will be the seventh big league stadium with a retractable roof after those in Toronto, Phoenix, Seattle, Houston, Milwaukee and Miami. Tampa Bay has a fixed roof.

The commissioner's office also said Monday that all 30 teams could play on opening day for the first time since 1968. A full slate was scheduled in 2018 but two games were postponed. The 2020 regular season is to end Sept. 27, putting the World Series on track for Oct. 20-28.

The Los Angeles Angels host the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 10-11 heading into the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14 -- giving both teams a rare Sunday day off on July 12.

Previously announced, the Cubs and Cardinals will play two games in London in June. The Yankees and White Sox will play Aug. 13 at a ballpark next to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. A Little League Classic between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles is set for Aug. 23 Field in Williamsport, Pa.

The American League opening-day games are: New York Yankees at Baltimore, Kansas City at the Chicago White Sox, Detroit at Cleveland, the Los Angeles Angels at Houston, Minnesota at Oakland, Texas at Seattle, Boston at Toronto.

In the National League, it's: Atlanta at Arizona, St. Louis at Cincinnati, San Francisco at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia at Miami, the Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, Washington at the New York Mets and Colorado at San Diego, The one interleague matchup has Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay.

Sports on 08/13/2019