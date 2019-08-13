Police: Woman arrested after holding 4 minors at gunpoint in east Arkansas

A 46-year-old woman was arrested in east Arkansas on Monday after she reportedly held four minors at gunpoint last week, police said.

On Wednesday at about 10 a.m., Wynne police officers responded to a suspicious persons call on Morningside Drive, according to a news release by the department. When police arrived they found four minors lying on the ground with a woman, identified as 46-year-old Jerri Kelly, holding a gun as she stood over them, the release states.

According to police, the children told officers they were selling discount cards for a school athletic program.

Authorities investigated the incident and arrested Kelly on Monday evening, booking her into Cross County jail, police said. Kelly remained there Tuesday afternoon, an online jail roster indicates.

She faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a firearm by certain persons, theft of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. No bond was listed.