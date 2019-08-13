River House open again after flood

The River House on North Little Rock's downtown riverfront has reopened and is available for rentals.

The River House at 140 Riverfront Drive, which is near the banks of the Arkansas River, was severely damaged during river flooding in May and June.

Burns Park soccer fields, which were among the park's most flood-affected areas, reopened last week for play, the city Parks and Recreation Department announced.

The soccer complex reopened to motor vehicle traffic Aug. 2.

The River House was closed May 26 because of the rising river. It reopened Aug. 1.

Information about River House rental can be obtained by contacting the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department at (501) 791-8537, or visiting its website, nlrpr.org, or by stopping in at the Parks Department offices at 2700 Willow St., across from the Patrick Hays Senior Citizens Center.

SundayMonday on 08/11/2019