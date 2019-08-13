Sports Briefs

COLLEGES

JBU trio named Scholar-Athletes of the Year

The Sooner Athletic Conference announced the 2018-19 SAC Scholar-Athletes of the Year on Monday, and three John Brown University athletes were honored: senior Baily Cameron (women's basketball), senior Jake Caudle (men's basketball) and sophomore Caitlyn Logan (women's soccer).

Nominated from the conference's Academic All-Conference listings, SAC sports information directors voted on the top-scholar athlete in each sport and then cast ballots for the top male and female winners of the academic year. Tre Hinds, a track and field athlete from Wayland Baptist (Texas) was honored as the top male Scholar-Athlete, while Emily Cerny of Science & Arts (Okla.) softball landed the female accolades.

Cameron, a former Siloam Springs standout, graduated last spring after rewriting the school record books. The NAIA and WBCA All-American scored 2,034 points, grabbed 881 rebounds and was a career 53-percent shooter from the floor. She finished the year with a 3.46 GPA, majoring in kinesiology with a minor in accounting.

Caudle, a Bentonville High grad, was an NAIA All-America honorable mention selection and SAC first-team honoree after averaging 16.5 points per game and shooting 45 percent from the field. He finished the year with a 3.68 GPA, majoring in engineering.

Logan led the SAC and ranked 17th in the nation in goals-against average (0.72), and compiled the fourth-most clean sheets (12) nationwide. She yielded just 15 goals against in 21 games played (and started) to finish the year with a 15-5-1 record. Logan boasted a 3.61 GPA over the prior two semesters, majoring in nursing.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Rogers Athletic Festival to kick off school year

The Rogers Public School Athletic Festival will introduce all teams to the public beginning at 9 a.m. at David Gates Stadium.

Middle school, freshman and high school football teams will scrimmage. The event will conclude with Rogers Heritage and Rogers High each engaging in intrasquad scrimmages. Admission to the event is free.

Sports on 08/13/2019