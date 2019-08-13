State panel to consider charter school applications

The Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel will consider at its 10 a.m. meeting today applications from three non-profit organizations for the opening of new charter schools in the 2020-21 school year.

The proposed schools are:

• Hope Academy of Northwest Arkansas, Bentonville, for as many as 70 children in kindergarten through sixth grade by the 2024-25 school year. The sponsoring entity is the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

• Dr. Elam Lloyd Academy of Excellence in the North Little Rock School District for as many as 400 students in grades six through 12 by the 2024-25 school year. The sponsoring entity is Transforming Life Ministries Care Center.

• Winslow Community School to be located within Greenland School District and serve as many as 260 students in kindergarten through 12th grades by the 2024-25 school year. The sponsoring entity is Winslow Community Center Association.

The panel meeting will be live-streamed at https://bit.ly/31zcdzN