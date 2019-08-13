Former UA golfer Cappelen earns PGA Tour card

Former University of Arkansas golfer Sebastian Cappelen officially earned his PGA Tour card on Sunday despite missing the cut at the Portland Open. Cappelen, who missed the cut in his last three events, finished 16th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s money list with $195,968. He made the cut in eight out of 19 events and won the Rex Hospital Open on June 2. He also finished tied for second at the Wichita Open on June 23.

ASU’s Sale eighth at U.S. Amateur

Arkansas State senior Julien Sale is tied for eighth after the first round of the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Sale fired a 2-under 68 at Pinehurst No. 4 to trail leader Brandon Wu of

Scarsdale, N.Y. by three strokes in the 312-man field.

William Buhl of the University of Arkansas shot a 1-under 69 at Pinehurst No. 2 and sits in a tie for 19th place. His teammate, Tyson Reeder, had a 1-over 71 in his first round.

A.J. Ott of Fort Collins, Colo., who won last month’s Southern Amateur at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, had a 3-over 73.

Fayetteville’s Luke Long had 3-over 38s on both sides and finished with a 6-over 76.

FOOTBALL

ASU-UNLV game to be streamed live

Arkansas State University’s game at UNLV on Sept. 7 will be steamed live on Facebook, it was announced Monday.

The game, which starts at 9 p.m. Central, will be produced by Stadium, a multi-platform sports network featuring exclusive live and on-demand games and event. The game will be available on Stadium’s Facebook page, @WatchStadium.

The game will mark the third all-time meeting between the two programs. The Red Wolves claimed a 27-20 victory over the Rebels in Jonesboro last season, while the Rebels picked up a 28-23 home victory in 1995.