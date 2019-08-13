Texas man and woman severely injured in northeast Arkansas crash, police say

A Texas man and woman were hospitalized Monday morning after their vehicle struck a pole in northeast Arkansas, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they responded to the intersection of Horne Drive and Southwest Drive in reference to a Nissan Altima leaving the roadway and striking a utility pole. The driver told officers he was from Texas and had fallen asleep before the crash, the report states.

Officers said the fire department had to extricate the driver and his female passenger from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to the Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis in serious condition, according to the report.

Officers said the passenger was partially ejected through the front windshield of the vehicle and she was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Officers said the driver gave his consent for a blood draw before he was flown to the hospital in Memphis. Both victims were listed in critical condition at the time of the report.