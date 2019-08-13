Sections
Driver dies after tractor-trailer overturns in west Arkansas, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 5:22 p.m. 0comments

A 34-year-old west Arkansas man died in Polk County on Tuesday morning after his Mack truck left the road and overturned, state police said.

Jonathan C. Smith was driving south on U.S. 71 near Mena when his tractor-trailer drove off the highway shortly before 9 a.m., a preliminary crash report states.

Troopers said Smith, who was from Horatio, died in the wreck.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

At least 287 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.

