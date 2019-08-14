In-state big impresses Ronnie Brewer

Former Arkansas and NBA guard Ronnie Brewer Jr. liked what he saw of a promising in-state big during the Born to Hoop camp on Aug. 3.

North Little Rock sophomore forward Kel’el Ware impressed Brewer at the camp.

“I think he has a lot of upside and a lot of potential,” said Brewer, who coached Ware and his team. “That length, that young, he’s got a pretty good skillset, but there’s a whole lot more to his ceiling. He shot the 3-pointer with confidence He’s running the floor rim-to-rim.

"Playing above the rim blocking shots ... I really, really like his game.”

Ware (6-9, 190) averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Arkansas All Red during the spring and summer. He has an offer from Oral Roberts and is receiving interest from Arkansas, Gambling State and Missouri-Kansas City.

“I think he has a lot of room for improvement and his potential is really kind of scary because he does so many things really well for his age,” Brewer said. “It’s only going to get better.”