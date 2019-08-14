8 people killed in traffic crashes

At least eight people died in accidents over the past several days, authorities said.

A 34-year-old man died Tuesday morning in Polk County when his Mack truck left the road and overturned, state police said.

Jonathan C. Smith of Horatio was driving south on U.S. 71 near Mena when his tractor-trailer traveled off the highway shortly before 9 a.m., a crash report states.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

A 44-year-old man died Sunday when his all-terrain vehicle lost traction and landed on top of him, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. as Antonio Fernandez of Rogers was riding a 2012 Arctic Wildcat south on Dale Shrader Road about a mile west of 12 Corners Road near Pea Ridge, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

The ATV slipped sideways at a sharp corner on the dirt-and-gravel road and struck a tree, throwing Fernandez from the vehicle, the report stated. The ATV then spun and flipped, landing on top of Fernandez.

Rescuers freed him from the vehicle and transported him to Northwest Medical Center, where he died, troopers said.

A girl who was riding on the ATV also was injured in the wreck. The report didn't provide her age or condition.

A 31-year-old Trumann man died Monday when the car he was riding in overturned and he was thrown out in Poinsett County, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 7:40 p.m., near 30662 Tulot Road, according to a report by the Poinsett County sheriff's office.

A westbound 2006 Mercury dropped off the left side of the road and rolled over, the report stated. Authorities said Steven Dever, who was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, was thrown out and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver, Kimberly Gay, 42, also of Trumann, was injured.

In Randolph County, an 80-year-old Pocahontas man died Friday from injuries suffered in a head-on crash that happened days earlier, according to troopers.

Justin Howard, 20, of Gatewood, Mo., was driving north on Arkansas 93 just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 5 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the second vehicle, William Wilkinson, died Friday of his injuries, according to the funeral home where his body was taken.

Authorities said conditions were clear and dry at the time of each crash.

A 43-year-old motorcycle rider was killed Friday evening in North Little Rock after missing a curve and colliding with a pickup, according to a report by the state police.

The crash happened about 5:20 p.m. near Arkansas 161 and Trammel Road, troopers said.

According to the report, Maurice London was riding his Suzuki motorcycle east on Trammel Road when he drove straight through a curve and hit the back of a 1998 Dodge Ram traveling south on Arkansas 161.

The motorcyclist, who was from North Little Rock, was taken to CHI St. Vincent North where he died, police said.

Authorities said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

In Sebastian County, Joseph Ackerman, 22, was killed Friday morning when he drove his motorcycle into the side of a dump truck near a Fort Smith intersection, police said.

According to a news release by the Fort Smith Police Department, Ackerman of Hartford crashed into the truck near Knoxville Street and Wheeler Avenue about 6:30 a.m. The release does not indicate what caused the wreck.

On Sunday, a second motorcyclist was killed elsewhere in Sebastian County, according to police.

Dakota H. Hartman, whose age and residence were not listed, was riding north near the 8100 block of Waters Road when he left the road and was thrown from his 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle, the report for the crash states.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry when the crash occurred shortly after 4:10 a.m.

A 48-year-old Conway man suffered fatal injuries when his SUV collided with a truck and then ran off Interstate 40 in Conway early Sunday, authorities said.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Demetres L. Cole was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango east when he moved to pass a Freightliner truck, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Durango vehicle then sideswiped the truck as Cole attempted to exit I-40, police wrote, noting that the SUV ran off the highway and hit a tree.

Cole died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

Metro on 08/14/2019