Academy for lawyers, law students, others interested in public service planned in state

Arkansas’s first Public Service Academy will be held in the coming months for lawyers, law students and “individuals who are interested in public service in any capacity,” officials announced Tuesday.

The academy is a joint effort of the Arkansas Bar Association and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.

The academy will consist of two sessions: Nov. 15-16 in Little Rock and Jan. 17-18 in Fayetteville.

Applications are due by Sept. 3 and can be found at arkbar.com/events/public-service-academy. The academy will be limited to about 25 “diverse, statewide participants.”

Professional lawyers who apply must be members of the bar association to be accepted, said Anna K. Hubbard, publications director for the bar association.

“Why to Run; When to Run; How to Run; Supporting the Service-Minded Lawyer at Every Step,” read the notice on the bar association’s website mentioned above. It noted that the academy is being held “to support lawyers who desire, may consider or are curious about public service at any level.”

There will be a $100 fee for those selected to participate in the academy. Scholarships are available upon request, according to a news release.

The academy is led by Maggie Benson and Nate Looney, lawyers who are graduates of the Clinton School of Public Service.

They also serve on the steering committee, which includes former Chief Justice Howard Brill, Vincent Foster Professor of Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility at the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville; Jefferson County Circuit Judge Earnest Brown; and House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado.

The academy is sponsored by the UA law schools in Fayetteville and Little Rock, Rose Law Firm and Brian Rosenthal, as well as the civil practice and the government practice sections of the Arkansas Bar Association.