Little Rock sets date for street drinking launch in River Market district

A city ordinance allowing drinking in public spaces in a portion of Little Rock’s River Market district takes effect Aug. 23, and city partners on Wednesday outlined how it will work.

Patrons looking to take alcoholic beverages outside of the point of purchase and into public spaces within the roughly four-block River Market Entertainment District will be required to wear a branded wristband, and the beverage will be in an official cup.

The boundaries of the district will be defined by branded light pole banners and sidewalk decals, according to a news release.

Wristbands and cups will be available at participating establishments in the district, which include: Buenos Aires Grill & Cafe, Club 27, Cache, Courtyard Marriott (bar), Damgoode Pies, Ernie Biggs, Gus’s, Flying Saucer, Stickyz, Rev Room, Sonny Williams Steak Room, Willy D’s and Nexus Coffee.

Participating locations where patrons can bring a branded cup that don't sell alcohol include: The Galleries at Library Square, Bobby Roberts Library of Arkansas History, The Barn, UA Little Rock Downtown, Kilwins, Freckled Frog and Four Square.

Due to state regulations, alcoholic beverages may not be taken from one bar or restaurant to another, but patrons may bring empty cups from one establishment to another. Visitors to the entertainment district cannot bring any alcohol purchased outside the district, nor can any alcohol purchased within the district be taken outside its borders.

Open containers of alcohol may be carried throughout the district during the following times and holidays: 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays; 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays; 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day; and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, July 4 and Christmas Eve.

For more information, visit rivermarket.com/info.