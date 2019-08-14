First-grade student rides wrong bus from central Arkansas school, officials say

A first-grade student rode the wrong bus at a Pulaski County elementary school on Tuesday because its system for picking up children hadn’t been set up in time for the first day of classes, school officials said.

The boy reportedly rode the correct bus to Harris Elementary School in the Pulaski County Special School District in the morning, but managed to get onto the wrong bus after school, according to district spokeswoman Jessica Duff.

Upon receiving notification from the child’s parent that he hadn’t come home from school, he was located and returned to the campus, Duff said.

According to the spokeswoman, most schools in the district have an identification process to ensure students get on the right bus.

Yvette Dillingham, who was previously the principal at Oak Grove Elementary School in the district and become Harris’s principal this year, was unaware of any such system at the school, officials said.

“Unfortunately there had not been one set up yesterday,” Duff said. “There is now one at Harris.”

Officials said that, during the confusion, the boy’s mother physically threatened Dillingham, who called the Pulaski County sheriff’s office as a “precautionary measure.”

The school’s security resource officer walked the mother outside and sat with her until the bus returned with her student to prevent the situation from “escalating any further,” according to Duff.

That parent has decided she longer wants her child to ride the bus, officials said.