Florida man arrested in north Arkansas on voyeurism charge, authorities say

A 36-year-old Florida man arrested Tuesday is facing a video voyeurism charge after he reportedly concealed a phone in the restroom of a north Arkansas convenience store, authorities said.

Video recorded on the phone shows Crawford Lee Croxton placing the phone behind the restroom’s toilet, then leaving it with the camera set to continue recording, a news release by the Baxter County sheriff’s office states.

Deputies seized the phone, which was discovered by an employee, and found that a man was recorded while he was using the restroom after Croxton left, authorities said.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office arrested Croxton after receiving a tip about his whereabouts. The Florida man told authorities he placed the camera in the restroom because he hoped to catch his girlfriend having an affair, the sheriff’s office said.

Croxton was booked into the Baxter County jail, where he faces charges of video voyeurism, breaking or entering and fleeing. The man remained in jail Wednesday afternoon, according to an online jail roster, with his bond set at $25,000.

According to the release, Croxton had absconded on his probation in Florida, though authorities there decided not to extradite him for the violation.