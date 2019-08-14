Friends in northeast Arkansas to split $75,000 lottery prize

Jonesboro men Robin Rhea and Greg Shaaf, who lottery officials said decided to split a $75,000 prize. - Photo by Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

After winning a $75,000 lottery prize, two Jonesboro men have decided to split the winnings, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Robin Rhea and Greg Schaaf, coworkers who have been close friends since high school, have a tradition of trading off who buys lottery tickets a couple of times a week, a news release by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery states.

Officials said Schaaf purchased the winning 10X Bonus Crossword instant ticket at the Adoosh Mini Mart, 500 S. Gee St. in Jonesboro on Monday, then gave it to his friend.

Rhea said he scratched the ticket after dinner and discovered he’d won.

“When I realized that it was a winner, I called Greg immediately,” he said in the release. “I knew I had to split the prize with my buddy.”

Schaaf in turn said he was thrilled to hear about the ticket, officials said.

“I’ve been having a hard time lately and just decided to put it in God’s hands,” he said, adding that he was blessed his friend wanted to split the money with him.

Lottery officials said the pair plan to use their prize to pay tithes and bills, and to donate to a rehabilitation facility in Jonesboro.