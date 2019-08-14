• Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii congresswoman and Army National Guard major who has been deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, is taking two weeks off from her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign to participate in a joint training exercise with the Indonesian military.

• Kyle Giersdorf, 16, of Pottsgrove, Pa., who won $3 million in an esports competition for the video game Fortnite and was named Fortnite World Cup solo champion, was live-streaming when a police SWAT team showed up at his house after someone out of the country called in a fake emergency.

• Shelley Joseph, a district judge in Newton, Mass., suspended after being accused of helping a foreigner escape a federal agent waiting to arrest him, had her $181,000 annual salary reinstated by the state's highest court while she fights federal obstruction of justice charges.

• Jim McCoy, 35, a parolee accused of breaking into the bedrooms of sleeping University of Alabama students and robbing them, was charged with burglary and criminal trespassing, Tuscaloosa police said.

• Kristin Casey of Mount Dora, Fla., whose home security camera recorded an Amazon delivery driver dropping off a package and then taking her daughter's bicycle, said she hopes "it was a mistake" and that she wants the bike back.

• Arantza Pena Popo, a high school class valedictorian from Lithonia, Ga., won a $30,000 college scholarship through the "Doodle for Google" competition, with her drawing of herself and her mother, titled "Once you get it, give it back," featured on the tech giant's homepage Tuesday.

• Rodney Smith Jr., an Alabama man who traveled to all 50 states to mow lawns for free, announced a "Mowing with Cops" tour where he'll travel cross-country again with a special, police-themed mower to get officers together with elderly, disabled and other residents who need lawn care.

• Bryan Schmitt, 47, an attorney in Sandy Springs, Ga., accused of using his Mercedes to hit and kill a man walking in the street in an act of road rage after the two argued, faces murder and aggravated assault charges, police said.

• Matt Pecka, a Henrico County, Va., police lieutenant, said a home security camera filmed a person wearing TV-shaped headgear dropping off an older-model television on a front porch, one of more than 50 TVs left on porches in a neighborhood outside Richmond.

A Section on 08/14/2019