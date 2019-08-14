Khalen ‘KK’ Robinson includes Arkansas in top 7

Bryant guard Khalen ‘KK’ Robinson narrowed his list of schools to seven Wednesday evening, and Arkansas made the cut.

The Razorbacks offered Robinson on June 23.

“Since Arkansas has offered, they’ve put a lot of effort into building a relationship with me and making me feel comfortable with their new coaching staff,” Robinson said.

Robinson, 6-1, 170 pounds, announced a list of Arkansas, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa State, TCU, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 19 point guard and No. 90 overall recruit in the 2020 class.

He said he communicated with Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, assistant Corey Williams and special assistant Hays Myers while taking part in the Born to Hoop camp at Mills High School in Little Rock on Aug. 3.

“They text me every day, call every day,” Robinson said. “We’re just trying to schedule a visit when it’s best for my family and best for them.”

Robinson averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists and three steals as a junior while leading the Hornets to the Class 6A state championship game. He could be heading up to Fayetteville soon.

“I might be taking an unofficial to Arkansas next weekend,” Robinson said.