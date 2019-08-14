Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock police officer's termination appeal rescheduled

by Clara Turnage | Today at 2:27 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Former Little Rock police officer Charles Starks (right) waits for the start of his appeal hearing Thursday at Little Rock City Hall. The hearing, originally set to continue today, has been postponed indefinitely. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/726hearing/ - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

The second hearing for a former Little Rock police officer who was fired after he fatally shot a motorist will continue on Sept. 4, a Little Rock city spokesman said.

Officer Charles Starks will appeal his firing again at 8 a.m. on Sept. 4, more than a month after his first hearing came to an abrupt halt when his attorney was injured in a fall, Little Rock Human Resources Director Stacey Witherell said Wednesday.

Starks was fired on May 6 after an internal investigation found he had violated department policy on Feb. 22, when he shot and killed Little Rock resident Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley ruled on April 18 not to prosecute Starks, saying the officer was in fear for his life when Blackshire drove the stolen Nissan Altima toward him in a parking lot. The car struck Starks, injuring the officer’s knee. Blackshire was shot eight times and died at the scene.

In his first hearing on July 25 before the Civil Service Commission, Starks’ attorney Robert Newcomb argued that the former officer had reacted to a difficult situation by relying on his department training. Witnesses and the attorneys for the police department said Starks violated department policy when he stepped in front of a moving vehicle.

Two assistant chiefs in the hearing testified under oath that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. put “pressure” on the internal investigation and pushed for Starks to be fired.

The hearing was initially scheduled to continue on July 26, but Newcomb was injured in a fall down City Hall’s steps.

The second hearing will be at City Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • JiminyC56
    August 14, 2019 at 3:56 p.m.

    Good shot officer Starks! I like how this paper omits the facts that Bradley Blackshire was driving a stolen vehicle, refused to obey officer Starks' orders and then plowed into officer Starks trying to kill the police officer. What a racist mayor Little Rock has, I'm glad I don't live there.
  • MS3264
    August 14, 2019 at 3:58 p.m.

    Officer Starks will be vindicated. He has more integrity and dedication to the public than the lily-livered mayor has ever had.

  • MBAIV
    August 14, 2019 at 4:03 p.m.

    Wonder if Mayor Scott has used the delay to strong arm LRPD members to change their testimony - both about Starks actions and Scott's attempts to get him fired even before the investigations were underway?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT