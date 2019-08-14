Little Rock police officer's termination appeal rescheduled

The second hearing for a former Little Rock police officer who was fired after he fatally shot a motorist will continue on Sept. 4, a Little Rock city spokesman said.

Officer Charles Starks will appeal his firing again at 8 a.m. on Sept. 4, more than a month after his first hearing came to an abrupt halt when his attorney was injured in a fall, Little Rock Human Resources Director Stacey Witherell said Wednesday.

Starks was fired on May 6 after an internal investigation found he had violated department policy on Feb. 22, when he shot and killed Little Rock resident Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley ruled on April 18 not to prosecute Starks, saying the officer was in fear for his life when Blackshire drove the stolen Nissan Altima toward him in a parking lot. The car struck Starks, injuring the officer’s knee. Blackshire was shot eight times and died at the scene.

In his first hearing on July 25 before the Civil Service Commission, Starks’ attorney Robert Newcomb argued that the former officer had reacted to a difficult situation by relying on his department training. Witnesses and the attorneys for the police department said Starks violated department policy when he stepped in front of a moving vehicle.

Two assistant chiefs in the hearing testified under oath that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. put “pressure” on the internal investigation and pushed for Starks to be fired.

The hearing was initially scheduled to continue on July 26, but Newcomb was injured in a fall down City Hall’s steps.

The second hearing will be at City Hall.