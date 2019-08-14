Officials say thief hit with stun gun

A Little Rock woman who concealed $316 worth of merchandise at a Walmart store on Baseline Road and then tried to leave the store Monday was stunned multiple times with a stun gun after she assaulted a deputy, an arrest report said.

A Pulaski County sheriff's deputy arrested Krystal Maria Lee, 37, on charges of shoplifting, assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest Monday, the report said.

The deputy used a stun gun on Lee "multiple times" after she kicked and tried to punch him, the report said.

Lee was being held without bail Tuesday evening in the Pulaski County jail, according to the jail's roster.

Veteran arrested in threats case

A homeless veteran struck another veteran during an argument Tuesday, then called a congressman's office to say he intended to "get his guns" and "clean up" the veterans hospital, an arrest report said.

A veterans hospital security officer arrested George Ronald Vice, 67, on a charge of second-degree assault and three charges of terroristic threatening early Tuesday morning, the report said.

Vice got into an argument with another veteran near the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital and tried to hit the man with a helmet, according to the report. He then called the Little Rock and Conway offices of U.S. Rep. French Hill, the report said. Vice told two of Hill's assistants that he intended to get his guns and "fix the problems" at the hospital, the report said.

Vice was being held without bail Tuesday evening in the Pulaski County jail, the jail's roster said.

Police: Man out of it, child in car

Little Rock police found a Sherwood man passed out behind the wheel of a running car Tuesday with a 6-year-old in the back seat, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police said Nathaniel Franklin, 23, was passed out Tuesday morning in a vehicle in the 8000 block of Geyer Springs Road with a little girl and a "misdemeanor amount" of marijuana in the back seat, the report said.

Franklin failed a sobriety test and was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a Schedule VI drug, driving on a suspended license and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, the report said.

Franklin was being held without bail Tuesday evening in the Pulaski County jail, the jail's roster said.

Woman arrested over $1 headband

An Austin woman was arrested Sunday after she ripped the packaging off a $1 headband, put the headband on and attempted to leave a Walmart store in Jacksonville, an arrest report said.

Jacksonville police officers were sent to the Walmart store at 2000 John Harden Drive, where store security officials said they saw Karen Cruce-Smith, 49, take the headband out of its packaging, the report said.

Cruce-Smith was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor shoplifting and transported to the Pulaski County jail. She was not listed on the jail's roster Tuesday evening.

Man held on drug, assault charges

A Jacksonville man tried to run over two women and a baby after an argument early Tuesday, an arrest report said.

Jacksonville police officers were sent about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of North First Street, where a 911 caller had reported a disturbance, the report said. Two women, one carrying a baby, told police that Stephen Thomas Morrow, 21, had tried to run them over after attempting to choke one of the women with a seat belt, the report said. One of the women was Morrow's mother.

Police reported that two backpacks found in the vehicle contained drug paraphernalia, and officers arrested Morrow on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morrow was being held without bail Tuesday evening in the Pulaski County jail, the jail's roster said.

Metro on 08/14/2019