Man pepper sprayed, robbed while trying to buy drugs in Little Rock, police say

A 24-year-old man told police he was pepper sprayed and robbed while trying to buy drugs in Little Rock on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responding to an assault call at Arkansas Baptist College, 1600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 1:45 p.m. met a Benton man who told police he was trying to buy marijuana from a woman believed to be from North Little Rock and another person, according to a Little Rock police report.

Authorities said the woman reportedly asked him to take off his sunglasses and pepper sprayed him in his eyes before she took an iPhone and $200 from his car and fled.

No arrests were made at the time of the report.