• Placido Domingo, among the most powerful stars in opera, was accused of decades of sexual harassment in an article published Tuesday by The Associated Press. Multiple women accused Domingo of pressuring them into sexual relationships with the offer of jobs and sometimes punished them professionally if they refused his advances. The article cited the anonymous accounts of eight singers who said they were harassed by Domingo in a series of encounters beginning in the late 1980s. Patricia Wulf, the only accuser named in the article, told The New York Times that her experiences with Domingo dated to 1998, when she rebuffed an advance, adding that she kept saying no to Domingo until he stopped, about 2½ years later. After the story broke Tuesday, the Philadelphia Orchestra withdrew an invitation to Domingo to sing at its opening-night gala next month, and the San Francisco Opera canceled an October concert featuring Domingo. Domingo, 78, said in a statement that he believed all his encounters were consensual and that the allegations "are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate," but added that "it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable."

• CNN says it completely supports anchor Chris Cuomo after he was seen on video threatening to push a man down some stairs during a confrontation after the man apparently called him "Fredo," in a seeming reference to the Godfather movies. The video appeared Monday on a conservative YouTube channel, which said the exchange happened Sunday at a bar in Shelter Island, N.Y., after a man asked for a picture. The video doesn't show the "Fredo" reference but depicts Cuomo's profanity-laced reaction as he characterizes the comment as an anti-Italian slur. The man says he thought "Fredo" was Cuomo's name. "I should be better than the guys baiting me," Cuomo said in a tweet Tuesday. "I should be better than what I oppose."

In this Dec. 8, 2018 file photo, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

