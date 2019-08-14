Sections
Arkansas school bus scratched during near-miss with vehicle, officials say; no injuries reported

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:53 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A Westside Consolidated School District bus received a scratch on Wednesday morning while passing a vehicle that crossed a centerline in Craighead County, district officials said. - Photo by Westside Consolidated School District

A school bus in northeast Arkansas received a scratch during what district officials described as a “minor altercation” Wednesday morning.

Westside Consolidated School District Superintendent Scott Gauntt said he was notified of the collision, which happened on Craighead County Road 118, at about 7:20 a.m. As the bus topped a hill, the vehicle encountered a woman driving in the opposite direction who drifted across the centerline, Gauntt said.

The bus driver pulled the vehicle out of the way to avoid a collision, but the bus received a roughly two-foot vertical scratch on the driver’s side, officials said.

"There was very minimal damage," Gauntt said.

According to the superintendent, the bus carried roughly 40 kindergarten through 12th-grade students who were headed to their second day of classes. One child went home with a parent, but officials said nobody was injured when the scratch happened.

In a Facebook post about the incident, Gauntt wrote “Please know that our students’ safety is paramount to everything we do.”

