BASEBALL

Molina among Cards' moves

The St. Louis Cardinals activated catcher Yadier Molina from the injured list, placed outfielder Jose Martinez on it with a shoulder injury and selected outfielder Randy Arozarena from Class AAA Memphis before opening a two-game series at Kansas City on Tuesday night. Molina has been out since July 8 with a strained right thumb tendon that has caused the nine-time All-Star to miss the past 28 games. He went 3 for 20 with a home run and 6 RBI during an eight-game rehab stint with Class AA Springfield and Memphis. Martinez hurt the AC joint in his right shoulder when he collided with the right field wall in Sunday's game in Pittsburgh. He was batting .266 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI this season. Arozarena was hitting .368 and had reached base safely in 37 consecutive games for the Redbirds.

Phillies bring back Manuel

The Philadelphia Phillies have hired former manager Charlie Manuel to replace John Mallee as hitting coach. Manuel was working as senior adviser to the general manager. The Phillies announced Tuesday that he would assume his new position for the remainder of the season. Manuel led the Phillies to five consecutive division titles, two National League pennants and the franchise's second World Series championship in 2008. His 780 victories as Philadelphia's manager are the most in team history. He was 1,000-826 in nine seasons as manager of the Phillies and three seasons managing the Cleveland Indians. The 75-year-old Manuel previously served as hitting coach for the Indians from 1988-89 and 1994-99.

Rockies, Iannetta part ways

The Colorado Rockies have designated veteran catcher Chris Iannetta for assignment. Iannetta departs as the team's all-time leader among catchers in games played, runs, hits, home runs, RBI and walks. The 36-year-old hit .222 with 6 home runs in 52 games this season. Originally selected by Colorado during the fourth round in 2004, Iannetta made his major league debut on Aug. 27, 2006. He played with Colorado until being dealt to the Los Angeles Angels in November 2011. He also suited up for Seattle and Arizona before returning to the Rockies last season.

No surgery for Riley

Rookie outfielder Austin Riley will not need surgery on his injured right knee and expects to return to the Atlanta Braves' lineup in about two weeks. Riley revealed the good news before the National League East leaders opened a three-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday. He went on the 10-day injured list Aug. 5 after spraining his knee during a workout. After a dazzling start to his first season in the big leagues, Riley slumped to a .242 average by the time of his injury. He has 17 home runs and 45 RBI. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson continues to rehab a bruised right foot that already has kept him out far longer than the team expected. He went on the IL retroactive to July 24 and still is not sure when he'll be able to return.

Team USA coaches

Former major league managers Willie Randolph and Bryan Price will be part of the coaching staff for Team USA during a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympics. USA Baseball announced the staff Tuesday that will work with Manager Joe Girardi. Randoph will be the third base coach and Price will be the pitching coach. Also on the staff are Scott Brosius (bench), Roly de Armas (bullpen), Phil Plantier (hitting) and Ernie Young (first base). Randolph managed the New York Mets for four seasons and was a six-time All-Star second baseman. Price managed the Cincinnati Reds for five seasons after working over a decade as a big league pitching coach. Brosius, the MVP of the 1998 World Series with the New York Yankees, became the senior director of baseball development for USA Baseball earlier this year. Plantier, a former big league outfielder, is the hitting coach for Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees' system. Young played on the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the 2000 Olympics. He's also coached and been on the board of directors for USA Baseball.

FOOTBALL

Former OU back dies

Former University of Oklahoma running back Mike Gaddis, who former coach Barry Switzer called the best running back from the state of Oklahoma he ever signed, has died. He was 50. Switzer told The Associated Press Tuesday that Gaddis' father-in-law told him Gaddis died Monday at his home in Oklahoma City. A cause of death was not released. Gaddis signed with OU out of Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, and as a sophomore in 1989 rushed for 829 yards in six games before suffering a severe knee injury against Texas. Gaddis returned in 1991 to rush for more than 1,300 yards and was a sixth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, but never played in the NFL. Switzer said funeral services were incomplete.

Vols' DB's status not clear

Tennessee defensive back Baylen Buchanan has a spinal condition that makes his status for this season uncertain. Buchanan started all 12 games for Tennessee last year but hasn't been participating in preseason practice. Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt said Tuesday that Buchanan is being held out because "basically we've discovered that he has kind of a narrowing of the spine." Pruitt said Tennessee has sent Buchanan to various specialists and added that "one thing you've got to figure out is if this is something he's had the whole time he's played, or is this something that's happened right now." Buchanan, the son of former All-Pro defensive back Ray Buchanan, made 49 tackles as a junior last season while playing cornerback, safety and nickel back. Pruitt noted Buchanan still has a redshirt year available if necessary.

BASKETBALL

Ollie wins ruling

The arbitrator in the dispute between Connecticut and Kevin Ollie said the former basketball coach is protected by a union contract when it comes to the standard the school must meet in proving his ouster was justified. The union agreement requires a showing of serious misconduct. UConn had argued that Ollie's personal contract superseded union protections, allowing it to fire him for a broader range of offenses. The arbitrator, in a decision dated July 31, found that Ollie did not give up his union protections when signing his contract. The arbitrator plans hearings to determine whether UConn fired Ollie in March 2018 for just cause, or if he is owed more than $10 million that was left on his contract. The NCAA Committee on Infractions last month placed the UConn program on two years of probation and sanctioned Ollie individually for numerous violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.

TENNIS

Venus wins; Serena WDs

Going small paid off big for Venus Williams. Tuesday didn't go as well for sister Serena. On a day when back problems forced the younger Williams to withdraw before her second-round match, Venus Williams reached the third round of the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) upset of defending champion Kiki Bertens. "I just tried not to go too big, because I can go so big and I have a lot of power and it's not always easy to control it," the 39-year-old Williams said. "So I'm trying to play smart instead of going hog wild, which is extremely easy to do." Hours before her match was scheduled to begin, Serena Williams withdrew, citing the same back injury that forced her to retire from the Rogers Cup final on Sunday in Toronto. Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, is the oldest woman in the draw. She has made her deepest Cincinnati run since reaching the 2012 semifinals. Bertens, seeded fifth, rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 5-2 in the third set to force a tiebreaker. The 2-hour, 17-minute match ended when she sailed a forehand wide. Bertens was one of four seeded women to be eliminated in this U.S. Open tuneup. Thirteenth-seeded Angelique Kerber was knocked out by unseeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (7), 6-2, and 15th-seeded Qiang Wang lost to Su-Wei Hsieh 6-3, 6-4. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, who won Cincinnati in 2013, reached the second round after 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic retired because of an injured left foot while trailing 6-4, 1-0. On the men's side, top-seeded and defending champion Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over wild card Sam Querrey. Roger Federer, the third seed who was playing for the first time since Wimbledon, beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was delayed by rain in the second set.

Sports on 08/14/2019