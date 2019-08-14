Police kill gunman threatening attack

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City police Tuesday shot and killed a man who told a hotel manager that he had killed his wife and was heading to a popular shopping and restaurant area.

The "very angry and distraught" man entered the Country Inn & Suites near the Legends Outlet shopping area and said he had killed his wife, according to Jacob Honeycutt, the general manager of the hotel. "He said: 'I'm heavily armed and very dangerous. I'm going to Legends. You better call police.'"

Honeycutt said the man got into a car and sped away, driving through stop signs before the confrontation with police.

Officer Jonathan Westbrook said the gunman was waiting at an intersection for police to arrive.

"Given the information that he was heavily armed and dangerous, our officers were very tactical in how we approached the subject," Westbrook said.

The man raised an assault-style rifle at officers, who tried to persuade him to put it down, Westbrook said. Eventually the man fired several shots at the officers and they fired back, he said.

The number of rounds fired by the unidentified gunman and officers was not immediately known. No officers or bystanders were injured.

California officer killed in firefight

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IQu7k34b1I]

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A driver stopped by police pulled out a rifle and opened fire, killing a California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two others during a shootout on a freeway overpass that left the gunman dead and sent motorists running for cover.

Officer Andre Moye Jr., 34, died in the gunfight late Monday afternoon in Riverside, east of Los Angeles. Two civilians suffered minor injuries.

The other officers were both shot in their legs, California Highway Patrol Chief Bill Dance said Tuesday. One was in critical condition and the other was in serious condition, but both are expected to survive, he said.

The gunman was identified by the Riverside County coroner's office as Aaron Luther, 49. Authorities said he had a criminal record that included an attempted murder conviction in 1994.

Moye had pulled over a pickup and was doing paperwork to impound it when Luther, who was outside the vehicle, reached into the truck, grabbed a rifle and shot at the officer, fatally wounding him, authorities said. Moye was able to radio for help, and other officers engaged in a "long and horrific gun battle," Riverside Police Chief Sergio Diaz said.

Authorities said it was unclear why Luther opened fire.

Luther's father, Dennis Luther, said he watched the events unfold on television. "I'm devastated. I just can't believe it," he said, adding, "So I don't know what overcame him."

A Section on 08/14/2019