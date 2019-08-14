Razorbacks, Cowboys add 2 games

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas has doubled up its future marquee nonconference football games with Oklahoma State and added a single game against Florida International in 2023.

The Razorbacks added a second two-game series with the Cowboys in 2032 and 2033, a records request from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette revealed. The UA also announced on Tuesday the two-game series, which will be played on Sept. 18, 2032, in Stillwater, Okla., and on Sept. 17, 2033, in Fayetteville.

The schools previously announced a two-game series last October that will start with a game on Sept. 7, 2024, in Stillwater, the first meeting between the schools since a 33-20 victory by the Razorbacks on Sept. 20, 1980, in Little Rock.

Arkansas will host the return game on Sept. 11, 2027.

The Cowboys' campus in eastern Oklahoma makes it the closest Power 5 school to the Razorbacks at about 180 miles. Arkansas leads the all-time series 30-15-1.

The contract calls for Arkansas to pay and the SEC to supply the game officials for the road dates in Stillwater, and for the Cowboys to pay and the Big 12 Conference to supply the officials for the games in Fayetteville in 2027 and 2033. The host school also will pay the visiting school a set figure for all four games in that series, though the guarantee payment, essentially to offset travel, is redacted in the copy of the contract supplied to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Razorbacks also have an upcoming game scheduled against Florida International on Nov. 18, 2023, in Fayetteville. Florida International is currently coached by Springdale native Butch Davis.

Arkansas leads the all-time series with the Panthers 1-0 with a victory on Oct. 27, 2007. The game guarantee set to be paid to Florida International is redacted in the contract supplied by the UA.

The 2023 schedule is one game short of completion for the Razorbacks, who also host Western Carolina of the FCS on Sept. 2, and BYU on Sept. 23 that year.

The home game vs. Oklahoma State in 2033 is the farthest out scheduled football game for the Razorbacks at 15 years.

