BASEBALL

Arkansas to meet Oklahoma in exhibition

The University of Arkansas will play Oklahoma in an exhibition game Sept. 21, according to a tweet by reporter Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com.

According to Rogers, the game will be played at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. A time has not been announced for the scrimmage, and might not be until a kickoff time is announced for the Razorbacks' home football game that day against San Jose State.

An Arkansas team spokesperson could not confirm the exhibition, but Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were two teams mentioned as possible fall exhibition opponents by Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn on July 25.

Van Horn said he would like to play one exhibition game at home and one on the road, but added that a number of factors play into scheduling exhibition opponents, including distance and on-campus football games.

-- Wholehogsports.com

BASKETBALL

Arkansas women to play in Bahamas

The University of Arkansas team will play two games in the Bahamas Hoopfest Classic during the week of Thanksgiving.

The Razorbacks will play Fordham at 3 p.m. Central on Nov. 29 and Wisconsin at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium in Nassau. The games were announced Tuesday by Youth Education & Sports Foundation, a Springdale-based nonprofit that is the sponsor of this year's classic.

Other teams participating in this year's classic are Lehigh and Ball State.

"We'll be playing two good teams -- one NCAA Tournament team and one that's a Power Five down there," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said Tuesday. "We always try to take a tournament outside the continuous United States, if we can, during the non-years that we play overseas during the offseason."

Arkansas is playing Wisconsin in a Thanksgiving weekend event for the second consecutive season. The Razorbacks rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Badgers 69-68 last November in Nashville, Tenn.

Fordham, which won the Atlantic-10 Conference, is coming off a 25-8 season in which it played in the NCAA Tournament.

-- Wholehogsports.com

TRACK AND FIELD

Jacobus joins husband at UALR

Lexi Jacobus, a four-time NCAA pole vault champion, seven-time All-American and five-time SEC champion for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has joined the University of Arkansas at Little Rock coaching staff as a volunteer assistant, J.P. Behnke, the Trojans' director of track and field and cross country, announced on Tuesday.

Derek Jacobus, Lexi Jacobus' husband who was an All-American decathlete at the University of Arkansas, is a UALR graduate assistant coach after previously serving as a volunteer assistant.

Lexi Jacobus, a Cabot native, competed for the United States at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after finishing third at the U.S. trials. She said recently that she planned to continue training for the 2020 Olympics.

Jacobus graduated from Arkansas with a biochemistry degree and a 4.0 grade point average.

Behnke also announced that Meg Joiner has been added to UALR's staff as a graduate assistant.

-- Bob Holt

FOOTBALL

OBU favored to win GAC

Ouachita Baptist University was picked by the coaches to win the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

The Tigers, who finished 12-1 a year ago, advancing to the NCAA Division II playoffs, before losing to Ferris State 37-14, received eight first-place votes. Harding University received three first-place votes and Southern Arkansas University received one first-place vote.

Henderson State was picked fourth, followed by the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech, Oklahoma Baptist, Southwestern Oklahoma State, East Central (Okla.) and Southern Nazarene.

GOLF

Wu leads; Sale 18th at U.S. Amateur

Brandon Wu, 22, of Scarsdale, N.Y., backed up an opening round of 5-under-par 65 on Monday with a 2-over 72 on Tuesday to virtually assure himself of earning medalist honors in the weather-delayed 119th U.S. Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C.

Round 2 will be completed this morning with a possible playoff for the final match-play spots beginning after the completion of the round.

The second round of stroke play was delayed by lightning 1 hour, 21 minutes in the late afternoon, which kept 50 players from finishing their rounds.

Arkansas State's Julien Sale was able to complete his second round and is tied for 18th at 2 over. William Buhl (Arkansas Razorbacks) is 4 over through 16 holes and is tied for 46th. A.J. Ott, winner of last month's Southern Amateur at Chenal Valley Country Club in Little Rock is in the clubhouse at 5 over and looks to be headed to a playoff for a final spot in the match-play championship. Luke Long (Fayetteville) finished at 6 over, while Tyson Reeder (Razorbacks) is at 8 over through 15 holes.

-- Democrat-Gazette news services

Sports on 08/14/2019