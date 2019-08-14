Opera/play title: The Merry Wives of __
The film A __ to Three Wives was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar.
How many of his wives did Henry VIII have executed?
His wives included Barbara Hutton, Dyan Cannon and Barbara Harris.
Term for a supposed truth that is actually spurious or a superstition
Ira Levin's novel The __ Wives has had two film adaptations.
In the Bible, Abraham's first two wives were Sarah and __.
The plays of Moliere include The __for Wives.
Wives with -------- is a documentary TV series.
ANSWERS
Windsor
Letter
Two
Cary Grant
Old wives' tale
Stepford
Hagar
School
Knives
Food on 08/14/2019
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Wives
