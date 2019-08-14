Travelers shut out Naturals once more

The Arkansas Travelers shut out the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a low-scoring game for the second consecutive night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

After winning 3-0 on Monday night, the Travelers won 2-0 Tuesday night in a game that featured 13 hits and 21 strikeouts.

In the second inning with two outs, Mike Ahmed walked, moved to second on Nick Zammarelli's bunt hit and scored on Jordan Cowan's single.

The Travelers added their second run in the fifth inning. Cowan singled and moved to third on Donnie Walton's double and scored on Jackson Kowar's wild pitch.

Logan Gilbert (3-2) allowed 4 hits in 6 innings with 8 strikeouts and 1 walk. Wyatt Mills struck out two in the ninth to record his sixth save of the season.

The Travelers had eighth hits in the game with Donnie Walton collecting two doubles, the Travelers' only extra base hits of the game.

The Travelers left five men on on base, went 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position and struck out 10 times against Kowar and relievers Emilio Ogando and Tyler Zuber (Arkansas State/White Hall).

The Naturals left five runners on base, went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and struck out 11 times against Gilbert and relievers Jack Anderson, Matt Tenuta and Mills.

Kowar (2-6) allowed 2 runs on 6 hits in 5 innings with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk.

NW ARK AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Blanco, cf 4 0 0 0 Walton, ss 4 0 2 0

Merrell, ss 4 0 0 0 Kelenic, rf 4 0 0 0

Cancel, dh 4 0 0 0 White, 1b 4 0 0 0

Rivera, 3b 4 0 2 0 Raleigh, c 4 0 1 0

Lee, rf 2 0 1 0 Lewis, lf 2 0 0 0

Burt, lf 1 0 0 0 T.-Williams, lf 1 0 0 0

Ftherston, 2b 3 0 0 0 Liberato, cf 3 0 0 0

George, 1b 1 0 0 0 Ahmed, 3b 2 1 1 0

Esposito, c 3 0 2 0 Zmmarelli, dh 3 0 2 0

Perkins, lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Cowan, 2b 3 1 2 1

TOTALS 29 0 5 0 totals 30 2 8 1

Northwest Arkansas 000 000 000 -- 0 5 0

Arkansas 010 010 00x -- 2 8 0

DP -- Arkansas 2. LOB -- Northwest Arkansas 5, Arkansas 5. 2B -- Rivera, Walton 2. SB -- Lee.

NW Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Kowar L, 2-6 5 6 2 2 1 6

Ogando 2 2 0 0 0 2

Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 2

ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO

Gilbert W, 3-2 6 4 0 0 1 8

Anderson 1 1 0 0 2 0

Tenuta 1 0 0 0 0 1

Mills S, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP -- Kowar 2. Umpires -- Home: Barrett; First: Poncsak; Third: Walsh. Time -- 2:31. Attendance -- 2,117.

Travelers at a glance

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: LH Ricardo Sanchez (8-8, 3.81 ERA); Naturals: RH Brady Singer (3-3, 4.36 ERA)

TICKETS $13 box seats, $9 reserved, $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS $1 hot dogs. Hot dog eating contest. College students receive $3 discount off general admission with valid ID. $3 discount coupons at local AT&T stores.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY at Springfield, 4:10 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 08/14/2019