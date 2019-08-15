Break-in call leads to chase, arrest

North Little Rock police responded to a report of a group of men wearing bullet-resistant vests and carrying an automatic weapon leaving the scene of a burglary Tuesday evening, an arrest report said.

What began as a harassment report ended with a North Little Rock man arrested on charges of fleeing, resisting arrest, carrying a prohibited weapon and criminal attempt to escape, the report said.

When an officer arrived about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at 5021 Velvet Ridge, an officer already at the scene told him that a burglary had just occurred and multiple men wearing hoodies, bullet-resistant vests and carrying at least one automatic weapon were seen running south, the report said.

The officer saw two men wearing hooded sweatshirts walking in that area, and when he attempted to talk to them, they began running, the report said. The officers chased the two men, one of whom was carrying an AR-15 style weapon, the report said.

After arresting one of the men, 19-year-old Artez Williamson, the officer said Williamson slipped out of his handcuffs and tried to run.

Details of the burglary, whether the second man was arrested and whether any of the other suspects were located were not included in the police report.

Williamson was being held without bail Wednesday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

Tulsa man jailed in damage at cafe

An Oklahoma man was arrested after breaking the front window of a cafe and damaging the cash register Wednesday, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested 36-year-old Christopher James Otis of Tulsa on charges of criminal mischief and commercial burglary Wednesday after video surveillance caught him breaking the window of the Root Cafe at 1500 S. Main St. early Wednesday, the report said.

Otis was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Break-in try, $40 linked, police say

A North Little Rock man attempted to break into the house of a person who owed him $40 Wednesday afternoon, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police found Dwight Darius Johnson, 64, in the backyard of 709 Mills St., near a house he had broken a window out of while trying to break in, the report said.

Johnson told police that the homeowner owed him $40, and he had attempted to break in to get his money, according to the report. Officers arrested Johnson on a charge of criminal attempt to commit residential burglary.

Johnson was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening.

Man with ammo, guns in car jailed

A Hardy man with five guns and more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition in his car threatened Wednesday morning to kill the man who he said killed his dog, an arrest report said.

Veterans Affairs Police Department officers arrested Michael A. Little, 56, on the grounds of the Eugene J. Towbin Healthcare Center in North Little Rock on charges of terroristic threatening and carrying a prohibited weapon Wednesday, the report said.

Little told a man near the hospital that he wanted to go to Hardy and kill the man who killed his dog, and then he asked the man to drive him there, the report said. Officers reported finding four rifles, a handgun and 1,123 rounds of ammunition in Little's vehicle.

Little was being held without bail in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday evening, the jail's roster said.

Metro on 08/15/2019