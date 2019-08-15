Brightwater culinary program names new executive director

Marshall Shafkowitz was named the new executive director of Brightwater, a culinary arts program at Northwest Arkansas Community College, according a news release Thursday.

"Marshall brings a blend of culinary and higher education experience to his new role at NWACC," said Tim Cornelius, NWACC Vice President of Career & Workforce Education in the release. "I am excited about the great opportunities and experiences ahead for our culinary students under his leadership."

Shafkowitz was formerly the executive dean of Washburne Culinary and Hospitality Institute at Kennedy King College in Chicago, Illinois, according to the release.

"I'm excited to be joining the NWACC family as the new executive director of Brightwater. It is a rare opportunity to work with such a dedicated and talented team where I'm able to combine my passion and experience," said Shafkowitz.

Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food and Northwest Arkansas Community College are located in Bentonville.