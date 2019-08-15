Defense stands tall after lull

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas defense reclaimed the championship belt Wednesday by seizing three interceptions after a couple of days in which the offense committed two turnovers per day and won the belt.

"That's our goal is zero turnovers," Coach Chad Morris said. "Defense's goal is to have three turnovers.

"So somebody is coming off that field not winning a belt. We had three turnovers today. Two of them were in big moments. So the defense won the belt today.

"It was great competition. That's what we want. Great teaching times and an opportunity in our team meeting to pull the situation back up and talk about what to do in those situations."

Morris said Tuesday's offensive work was special.

"I thought we looked as good offensively [Tuesday] in some of the red zone and protecting the football as we've looked since we've been here."

No go

The Razorbacks will not hold their second major scrimmage of camp on the new grass at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Coach Chad Morris said.

The final rolls of sod from Winstead Turf Farms were put in place Friday, and the field is undergoing further fertilization this week. That effort is expected to green up Frank Broyles Field even more for its likely first usage Aug. 24 in the annual Beanie Bowl, the staged walk-through for game-day prep.

Green means go

Cornerback Jarques McClellion wore a green jersey Wednesday, but that didn't stop him from picking off a pass during a two-minute drill late in the workout.

"A lot of it is precautionary and making sure they understand that when you're in a green jersey, you're not hitting and nobody's hitting you," Coach Chad Morris said. "But he's getting some good work in."

Birthday boy

Freshman receiver Trey Knox celebrated his 18th birthday Wednesday with what Coach Chad Morris said was a strong practice.

"He had an unbelievable day today," Morris said. "This is two days in a row that he has put together [good] practices. He hasn't been as consistent as I wanted him to be during camp. We've challenged him a little bit, but that comes with being a freshman."

Not for students

Arkansas will begin selling beer and wine in public areas at football games, but alcohol will not be allowed in the student-seating section, according to a UA news release. Beer and wine sale kiosks also will not be located in the immediate proximity of the student section.

A portion of the proceeds from alcohol sales will be designated for use by the UA Division of Student Affairs for alcohol-related education and programming, according to the release.

Beer sales at games will include a variety of Anheuser Busch and CORE Brewing products, the UA said. Additionally, Miller/Coors products will be available in all club areas.

Luncheon sellout

Friday's football kickoff luncheon is a sellout, according to an Arkansas spokesman. A crowd of about 900 is expected to attend the event at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers.

Roomies

Starting cornerbacks Jarques McClellion and Montaric Brown have been roommates since they arrived on campus in 2017.

Defensive backs coach Mark Smith said spending so much time together away from the field is a plus for the redshirt sophomores.

"When they go home, this is what they talk about," Smith said. "They watch video together, and we talk about that in the meeting room.

"Those guys, when they come off to the side, they're communicating with each other -- 'What did you see on your side? This is what I saw on my side.' Things of that nature. So that's really good that they live together and they're doing this all day long."

Just ask

Senior guard Austin Capps was asked how he had any idea of what to do in his first practice on offense last year -- which happened to be a camp scrimmage -- after being moved from the defense.

"Asking the guy next to you," Capps said.

Capps said he didn't hesitate when the coaches asked him to move to offense early in camp.

"It was just kind of like, 'I guess if you need me there, I'll do it,' " he said.

Capps said he's lost 7 pounds since last year and is now at 302.

"I just feel better at this weight," he said.

