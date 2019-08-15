FISHING HOT SPOTS

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK POOL) Bass are biting square-bill crankbaits and black buzzbaits early in the morning, and also shaky heads and plastic worms. Jetties and backwaters are best. Catfish are biting Magic Bait, stink bait and cut bait off the bank. Bream are biting crickets.

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Bass are biting spinnerbaits and soft plastics early in the morning and late in the evening. Bream are biting redworms or crickets. Catfishing are biting chicken liver.

LAKE NIMROD Bass fishing is excellent with swimbaits and shad-colored Rat-L-Traps. Bream are biting around the sand off the gravel points. Crappie are biting minnows at 6-7 feet, and Bandit crankbaits at 4-8 feet in the open waters in front of channels. Catfishing are biting worms, chicken liver, crickets and minnows.

