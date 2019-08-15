Helena-West Helena police officer fired for pulling gun on man when he wasn't in danger

A Helena West Helena police officer was fired earlier this week after he pointed a gun at a man during a traffic stop without being imminent danger, officials said.

Mayor Kevin Smith submitted a letter of termination for Officer Terry Daugherty on Monday for violating departmental policy. There were other officers who were suspended without pay for actions that occurred earlier this year during a traffic stop, a news release states.

Daugherty conducted a traffic stop on May 26 on the vehicle Edrick Truitt, 21 was driving because he along with other vehicles wouldn’t leave the parking lot of a Double Quick gas station, which was closed for business.

The release states that Daugherty requested Truitt for his license, registration and proof of insurance numerous times before he pulled his gun out and pointed it at him. It wasn’t until after Daugherty had pulled his gun did he noticed an assault rifle in the front passenger seat of Truitt’s vehicle.

Officials said Daugherty violated departmental policy by removing his duty weapon from the holster and pointing it at Truitt before he saw weapon. Based on the facts presented, there were no imminent dangerous behaviors displayed by Truitt where Daugherty needed utilize deadly force, the release states.

Daughtery also had additional officers respond to the scene, but four officers didn’t activate their body cameras. Truitt was transported to the Helena-West Helena Police Department where he was released without bond.

Daughtery was placed on administrative leave with his pay on May 28. The Arkansas State Police told Todd Murray, the prosecuting attorney of the 1st Judicial District, that Daugherty didn’t commit any criminal actions.

Helena-West Helena Chief of Police James Smith submitted to the mayor’s office a recommendation to dismiss Daughtery from the department.

Currently, there are no formal charges filed against Truitt.