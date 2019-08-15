Aces in the hole
JIM GARDNER, No. 13 Cypress Creek Golf Course (Cabot), wedge, 133 yards. Witnesses: Mike Graf, Adam Graf and Drake McKinney.
ELI HILL, No. 5 Walnut Lake Country Club (Pickens), 7-iron, 75 yards. Witnesses: Daniel Hill, Katie Hill, Parker Hill and Laydon Miles.
BRUCE JOHNSTON, No. 13 Maumelle Country Club, gap wedge, 133 yards.
JAMES O'GWYNNE, No. 4 Cypress Creek Golf Course (Cabot), 9-iron, 130 yards. Witnesses: Ralph Sandage, Gregory James and Drake McKinney.
TERRY TRICE, No. 14 Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), 7-iron, 115 yards. Witnesses: Ruth Trice, Buddy Mason and Connie Mason.
Sports on 08/15/2019
Print Headline: Hole in Ones
