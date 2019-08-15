Hole in Ones

Aces in the hole

JIM GARDNER, No. 13 Cypress Creek Golf Course (Cabot), wedge, 133 yards. Witnesses: Mike Graf, Adam Graf and Drake McKinney.

ELI HILL, No. 5 Walnut Lake Country Club (Pickens), 7-iron, 75 yards. Witnesses: Daniel Hill, Katie Hill, Parker Hill and Laydon Miles.

BRUCE JOHNSTON, No. 13 Maumelle Country Club, gap wedge, 133 yards.

JAMES O'GWYNNE, No. 4 Cypress Creek Golf Course (Cabot), 9-iron, 130 yards. Witnesses: Ralph Sandage, Gregory James and Drake McKinney.

TERRY TRICE, No. 14 Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), 7-iron, 115 yards. Witnesses: Ruth Trice, Buddy Mason and Connie Mason.

