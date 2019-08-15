Judge hears case on road widening

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chip Welch said Wednesday that he will issue a ruling by Sept. 6 on a lawsuit challenging the legality of state spending on two Pulaski County interstate widening projects.

"It's an important case," he told lawyers after they wrapped up trial testimony and arguments shortly before 3 p.m. "It's important to you all, the taxpayers and the public officials named in the case. I'll take it seriously and try to get back to you as quickly as I said."

The one-day trial saw only the plaintiffs put on direct testimony, the introduction of large maps into evidence depicting the state highway system in various ways and arguments over whether the judge should grant a directed verdict in favor of the defendants.

Welch denied the motion "pending completion of the case."

The one-day bench trial came in a lawsuit that says a "plain reading" of Amendment 91 to the state constitution limits improvements to four-lane highways or two-lane highways being widened to four lanes under the state's $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas program.

The lawsuit particularly pertains to projects to widen sections of Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock and Interstate 630 in west Little Rock. Both of those roadways have six lanes and thus are ineligible for funding authorized under the amendment, which voters approved in 2012, according to the lawsuit.

Work began last summer on the $87.4 million project to widen a 2.2-mile section of I-630 in west Little Rock to eight lanes from six. That work is scheduled to be complete next year.

The I-30 project is a 6.7-mile section through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, known as 30 Crossing. Construction won't begin until next year under the $631.7 million project, which will replace the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River and widen some sections to 10 lanes from six.

Both projects rely on significant funds from the Connecting Arkansas Program, which focuses on regionally significant jobs around the state. The program is financed in large part by a half-percent sales tax contained in Amendment 91, which voters approved in 2012. The tax is in place for 10 years.

The amendment language defines "four-lane highway improvements" to include "four-lane roadways, bridges, tunnels, engineering, rights of way and other related capital improvements and facilities appurtenant or pertaining thereto, including costs of rights-of-way acquisition and utility adjustments."

The language also includes "the maintenance of four-lane highway improvements constructed with proceeds of the bond" within the definition of "four-lane highway improvements."

The amendment contains other references to four-lane highways, including that the bonds issued as part of the program are payable from the Arkansas Four-Lane Highway Construction and Improvement Bond Account.

The lawsuit was filed in November by five Arkansas residents, one of whom -- Richard Mason of El Dorado -- later withdrew. The remaining plaintiffs are Shelley Buonauito and Sara B. Thompson, both of Fayetteville; Verlon Abram of the Cleburne County community of Wilburn; and Mary Weeks of Little Rock.

Weeks watched the trial from the area reserved for public seating, a point that Rita Looney, the chief counsel for the Transportation Department, made in her motion for a directed verdict.

The plaintiffs' legal team chose not to put Weeks or any other plaintiffs on the stand to testify about what impact the lawsuit's allegations have had on them or to submit an affidavit to show evidence of their interest in the case, nor even sit at the counsel's table, Looney said.

Although the case has focused on the term "four lane" as it is found in the amendment and as the department has used it, the lawsuit also contends that the Amendment 91 revenue being spent on the I-30 and I-630 projects constitutes an "illegal exaction."

Plaintiffs demonstrating evidence of interest in the case and actively participating in the case decisions constitute one of the Arkansas Supreme Court tests of an "illegal exaction" case, Looney said.

"They have to prove they have an interest in this case," she told Welch.

Moreover, Looney argued the plaintiffs were unable to provide any evidence that the Transportation Department misapplied any money it received under Amendment 91.

"The evidence only shows it has been applied ... to what it has been intended ... to improve these highways," she said. "I-630 is part of the state's four-lane highway system. The court previously held I-30 is a bridge project -- there is no limitations on bridge projects."

The plaintiffs' lead attorney, Justin Zachary of Conway, disagreed, pointing to the testimony of Scott Bennett, the director of the highway department, and his main witness, albeit a reluctant one.

He and Bennett, among other things, had clashed over two maps.

One depicts what the department refers to as the Four-Lane Grid System, major highways in the state that provide north-south and east-west links if completed. The Arkansas Highway Commission adopted it in 2009 as a guide. The other is a more generic "Four-Lane Highway System" map.

Not all of the projects in the Connecting Arkansas Program are on those maps, Zachary was quick to point out.

"We're here because the court has determined there is ambiguity in the definition of a four-lane highway system," he said. "They say they don't have to provide their interpretation. What everybody got from Mr. Bennett's testimony is that no one knows what a four-lane highway system is. For the first time, we know there is a difference between the Four-Lane Grid System and the Four-Lane Highway System."

The majority of the trial was taken up with testimony from Bennett, whose agency administers the Connecting Arkansas Program.

The department identified the projects, which were approved by the Arkansas Highway Commission, in 2012 after the General Assembly referred the constitutional amendment to voters and before votes were cast.

However, Zachary introduced several statements attributed to Bennett and published in various department documents, as well as on the department's website, in which he repeatedly described the Connecting Arkansas Program as "planned improvements to our state's four-lane highways."

"No one ever checked that the [selected] projects complied with that language?" Zachary asked Bennett at one point.

"Everybody believed that they did," Bennett said.

"They could be wrong, couldn't they?" Zachary responded.

"Probably not," Bennett said.

Attorneys for both sides also faced pointed questions from Welch over standards of proof, the intent of the amendment's drafters, the intent of the General Assembly and other legal questions.

At one point, he asked Zachary if it was "important" to hear from any of the plaintiffs.

"That's not the issue here," Zachary responded, noting that the issue is the amendment language in the context of when it was passed.

He noted that Amendment 91 had similar language to another ballot issue the Legislature referred to voters in 2011, which sought voter approval for the highway department to issue more bonds to finance a separate road construction initiative that focused on interstate maintenance, the $1.2 billion Interstate Rehabilitation Program. The initiative was approved.

The Interstate Rehabilitation Program language was "substantially similar except for 'four lanes,'" Zachary said. "It's a limited authorization put there for that purpose."

But Vincent France, an assistant attorney general representing other defendants, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson, said previous Supreme Court decisions grant a "liberal" latitude to agencies to interpret constitutional language in the performance of their duties -- in this case, the Transportation Department administering the Connecting Arkansas Program.

Other defendants in the lawsuit include state Auditor Andrea Lea, Treasurer Dennis Milligan and Larry Walther, director of the state Department of Finance and Administration.

