In this photo taken on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, migrants on a dinghy boat wait to be assisted by the Ocean Viking ship, operated by the NGOs Sos Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, in the Mediterranean Sea. More than 500 rescued migrants are stuck in the Mediterranean on two NGO boats, as Italy and Malta continue to deny them access to their ports.(Hannah Wallace Bowman/MSF/SOS Mediterranee via AP)

Let ship enter Italian waters, court rules

ROME -- An Italian court has upheld an appeal by the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, suspending the Italian Interior Ministry's decision to ban the ship from entering Italian waters.

The rescue ship with 147 migrants on board has been stuck in the Mediterranean for nearly two weeks because of the ban imposed by Italy's hard-line Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, whose anti-migration policies have put Rome on a collision course with its European Union partners.

The Italian court ruled that the ban violates international laws in light of the "exceptionally grave and urgent situation due to the protracted stay of the migrants on our boat," Open Arms said in a statement Wednesday.

The group said its ship was heading toward Italian waters and expected to reach them today. Additionally, it made new requests to both Italy and Malta for a port that will let them disembark the migrants on medical grounds.

Shortly after the ruling, Salvini -- who last week pulled the plug on Italy's populist government, triggering a political crisis -- reiterated his objection to humanitarian ships entering Italian ports. The Italian Interior Ministry said it will appeal Wednesday's court ruling.

"The minister is ready to sign off on a new measure banning entrance in Italian territorial waters," the ministry said in a statement.

Stricter Everest climbing rules backed

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- A Nepalese government committee formed after a bad mountaineering season on Mount Everest has recommended new rules that would require climbers to have scaled tall peaks, undergone proper training, and possess certificates of good health and insurance that would cover rescue costs if required.

A report by the committee released Wednesday says people must have successfully climbed a peak higher than 21,320 feet before they can apply for a permit to scale Mount Everest. Each climber would also be required to have a highly experienced guide.

Of the 11 people who died during the spring climbing season this year, nine were climbing from the southern side of the peak in Nepal.

The government was criticized for allowing too many climbers on the world's highest peak.

Mountaineering authorities were also criticized for not stopping inexperienced climbers who had difficulty coping with harsh conditions on Everest and slowed down other climbers on the trail to the 29,035-foot summit.

The government is expected to amend its mountaineering after the recommendations.

Denmark accuses 2 Swedes in explosion

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A 22-year-old Swedish man has been arrested and an international arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old man, also from Sweden, in connection with an explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, Danish police said Wednesday.

Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov said the arrest was made Tuesday by Swedish police, adding a car believed to have been used in connection with the Aug. 6 blast was seized.

The early morning explosion slightly injured a bystander.

Police did not immediately link the blast to another one, four days later, at a nearby police station, though they said industrial explosives were used in both. No one was injured in the police station explosion.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it was "almost an incomprehensible miracle that no one has been seriously harmed."

Australian police tout drug bust, 4 arrests

SYDNEY -- Australian police said Wednesday that they made a major drug bust linked to an international syndicate, with four British men arrested after the seizure of vast quantities of MDMA powder, commonly known in pill form as ecstasy, and ice, or crystal methamphetamine.

The interception of 1,688 pounds of MDMA in Queensland state is the third-largest such haul in Australia, with Australian Federal Police estimating its street value, when turned into ecstasy pills, at $61 million.

As part of the operation, 440 pounds of methamphetamine was seized by police in New Zealand.

In a statement, the Australian Federal Police said two British men, 51 and 40, had been charged with drug possession and supply, while two other British men, 60 and 49, had been arrested in New Zealand. A 26-year-old Australian man has also been arrested.

Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker, from the Queensland police's drug squad, said the seizure had significantly affected Australia's ecstasy market.

"We believe the drug would have been diluted with other agents and had the potential to make between 6 and 12 million capsules," he said. "We believe that we certainly have disrupted this syndicate in the Pacific region."

