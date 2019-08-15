• American rapper A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault Wednesday by a Swedish court, six weeks after a street brawl in Stockholm that had attracted the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump. A judge and jury found the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and bodyguards David Rispers, Jr. and Bladimir Corniel guilty of unlawfully hitting and kicking a 19-year-old man during the June 30 fight. Despite the verdict, the defendants will not be returning to prison as the court gave them "conditional sentences" for the assault convictions. That means they don't have to serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in Sweden again. The three, who spent nearly a month behind bars before being released Aug. 2, have returned to the United States. Though spared further jail time, the defendants have been ordered to pay about $1,310 in compensation to the victim, 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari. Mayers, 30, had pleaded self-defense and said the fight happened after he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men he claimed had persisted in following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with one of the bodyguards, Mayers said during his trial. But the court concluded the defendants were "not subject to a current or imminent criminal attack" and as a result "were not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defense." Slobodan Jovicic, the Grammy-nominated artist's Swedish defense lawyer, said he had been looking for "a complete acquittal" and expressed his disappointment at the verdict.

• Country musician Zac Brown has lost a bid to limit public access to his property in Alaska. Brown had asked the Kenai Peninsula Borough Planning Commission to remove easements allowing the access along his property in hills above Homer, a small city on Kachemak Bay on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula, KSRM-AM reported Tuesday. "I'm not interested in the public coming up to my home, people snooping, walking up to my windows," Brown told the commission. "I've had to sell property for this reason." Brown's property is at the end of a secluded road. In addition to the lot where he built his house, Brown purchased other lots to "protect the privacy of his family," according to the petition. "We are outside the city limits and there is a really steep grade there, over 53% grade, and we're asking to vacate that section of the section line just within my property there," Brown said. Homer resident John Fowler, who owns property near Brown, is heading an effort to build a trail along the easement. He and others involved in the project have sought to maintain the easements to retain public access. The commission voted 5-4 against Brown's request Monday after more than two hours of public testimony.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Wednesday, June 5, 2019 file photo Zac Brown performs at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Brown has lost a bid to limit public access to his property in Alaska.

