NFL exhibition schedule

EXHIBITION SCHEDULE

Today's games

All times Central

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

NY Jets at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday's games

Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Chicago at NY Giants, 6:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m. (NFL Network)

New England at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. LA Rams at Honolulu, 9 p.m. (KLRT/KFTA/NFL Network)

Sunday's games

New Orleans at LA Chargers, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Fox)

Monday's game

San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

08/15/2019

Print Headline: NFL exhibition schedule

