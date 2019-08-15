NFL exhibition schedule

EXHIBITION SCHEDULE
Today's games
All times Central
Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
NY Jets at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday's games
Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Chicago at NY Giants, 6:30 p.m. (NFL Network)
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m. (NFL Network)
New England at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. (NFL Network)
Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. LA Rams at Honolulu, 9 p.m. (KLRT/KFTA/NFL Network)
Sunday's games
New Orleans at LA Chargers, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Fox)
Monday's game
San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
