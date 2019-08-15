Razorbacks dismiss forward Osabuohien from basketball team; 'best to part ways,' coach says in statement

Arkansas' Gabe Osabuohien (22) reacts after making a three-pointer during the first half of a first round NCAA National Invitation Tournament college basketball game against Providence in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Arkansas men's basketball coach Eric Musselman announced Thursday that forward Gabe Osabuohien has been dismissed from the program.

“We have set a level of expectations for our student-athletes on and off the court,” Musselman said in a release. “After discussions with Gabe, it was decided that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time at Arkansas and wish him well.”

Osabuohien, a native of Toronto, played in 54 games with the Razorbacks, starting eight during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in a limited role as a freshman.

As a sophomore, he contributed 3.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. In two seasons, Osabuohien shot 34 percent from the floor and 17.6 percent from 3-point range.