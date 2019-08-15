Second medical marijuana dispensary in Northwest Arkansas opens

FILE - In this June 17, 2015, file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

BENTONVILLE — Northwest Arkansas' second medical marijuana dispensary opened on Thursday morning.

The Source, formerly called the Arkansas Medicinal Source Patient Center, opened at 404 Razorback Drive. Erik Danielson, co-owner of the business, said a "very large turnout" was expected.

The business hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The dispensary offers traditional marijuana as well as other forms, such as edibles and concentrated oils.

A patient or caregiver ID card is necessary to purchase the marijuana. More than 18,600 people in Arkansas had cards as of Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Source is Arkansas' eighth open dispensary. Its debut comes about a week after the opening of the region's first dispensary, The ReLeaf Center, at 9400 E. McNelly Road in Bentonville. ReLeaf sold about 6 pounds of marijuana to nearly 300 patients its opening day.