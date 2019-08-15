Sexual assault charges against Arkansas doctor dropped

A Conway doctor who was acquitted of eight sexual assault counts in 2018 had several remaining felony charges dropped on Thursday morning, a circuit judge said.

Dr. Robert Rook, 63, was on trial in Faulkner County Circuit Court when the state moved to drop eight remaining sexual-assault counts against him because of a situation involving a victim's testimony, Judge Charles Clawson Jr. said.

“At this point he can’t be tried again for those charges,” Clawson said. “Jeopardy has been applied because a jury was attached. The trial is over.”

In June 2018, a jury acquitted Rook of eight sexual-assault counts. The jury could not reach a verdict on eight other counts, and Clawson declared a mistrial on those charges.

Special prosecutor Jason Barrett at that time informed Clawson he intended to pursue the remaining charges: five counts of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Barrett on Thursday morning did not immediately return a message seeking additional details about the decision to drop the charges.

Rook was arrested and charged in 2016 after accusations by some of his former patients.