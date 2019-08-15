State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER -- -- -- --

BISHOP PARK PONDS -- -- -- --

CLEAR -- Good -- Fair

CONWAY Fair Good Excellent Fair

GREERS FERRY Good -- Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE -- Fair Fair Fair

MAUMELLE -- -- -- --

NORRELL -- -- -- --

OVERCUP -- -- -- --

LAKE PECKERWOOD -- -- -- --

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) -- -- -- --

SUNSET -- -- -- --

VALENCIA -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN -- -- -- --

WINONA -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good Good Fair Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- Good -- Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Good Good Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Generators are running 24 hours. Use long leaders and heavy weight with egg patterns, San Juan worms, micro jigs and sowbugs. Pounding the banks with streamers is also an effective fly-fishing method. For Trout Magnet fishing, use long leaders and heavy weight with cotton candy and hot pink-colored bodies on silver and chartreuse jigheads. Concentrate on pools along the banks.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Fair Good Good Poor

NORFORK Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent

WHITE RIVER Three generators are running early in the morning. The water level remains fairly steady throughout the morning, then after the noon hour the water begins a gradual rise as an additional three generators are released, usually stepped up slowly. Big water means big trout. Six rainbow trout larger than 19 inches were reported this week, as well as some 17-19 inches. Try a bubblegum pink worm with a little shrimp added to the end of the hook, and a 1/4-ounce or larger Blue Fox inline spinner.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Fair Excellent Excellent Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons, jigs and PowerBaits fished with light terminal tackle between Spider Creek and the Arkansas 62 Bridge.

FAYETTEVILLE -- -- -- --

FORT SMITH Good Excellent -- --

SEQUOYAH -- -- -- --

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES -- Good Good --

CROWN Good Good Good Good

WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --

SPRING RIVER Smallmouth bass and trout are biting for fly fishing. On hot sunny days, try smaller nymphs or woolly buggers. Hot pink Trout Magnets are working great just off the bottom of the river. Gold spoons have been hot the last week also with a slow retrieve with a twitch for flash.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Excellent Excellent Excellent Excellent

GREESON -- -- -- --

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Good Good Good Poor

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE Good Excellent Good Poor

DARDANELLE Good -- Good Poor

DEGRAY -- -- -- --

HAMILTON Good -- Good --

NIMROD Excellent Good Excellent Good

OUACHITA Fair Good Good Poor

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms, mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current also will produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

MONTICELLO -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 08/15/2019