Teen football player in El Dorado district dies in shooting

EL DORADO -- An El Dorado High School student was shot and killed late Sunday night.

Octavius Critton Jr., 17, was discovered by police in the 1200 block of California Street after authorities received a call around 11:30 p.m.

Police were directed to Critton by Juston Alex Mayweather, who was found shot in a house across the street in the 1200 block of Detroit Street. Mayweather said the shooting happened on California Street.

Paramedics pronounced Critton dead at the scene. Mayweather was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Critton's body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy. Lt. Chris Lutman with the El Dorado Police Department said it's possible the shooting was initiated by a "social media beef."

Critton was a senior defensive back for El Dorado's football team. El Dorado coach Steven Jones read a statement Monday, saying the team and coaches were "deeply saddened" to learn of Critton's death.

"He was loved by his teammates and coaches," Jones said. "Octavius had a smile that would light up the room. His positive outlook on life is something I will hang onto forever. His happiness was contagious. He was a real joy to be around. We are praying for his family as they navigate through this difficult situation."

The El Dorado School District released a statement expressing condolences to Critton's family. statement said.

Information for this article was contributed by Tony Burns of the El Dorado News-Times.

Metro on 08/15/2019